Police say they shut down bootlegger in downtown YK

Police in Yellowknife say they have arrested and charged a 23-year-old woman in connection with what RCMP think was a bootlegging operation at a downtown apartment.

RCMP said in a news release they first noticed “what appeared to be illegal liquor sale activity” at the apartment, on the city’s 47 St, on Wednesday last week.

Following a brief investigation, police searched the property on Friday afternoon and say they found cash, a number of mickeys of vodka, and some 750-ml bottles of Private Stock fortified wine.

The woman, who has not been named, was arrested and charged with illegally selling liquor.

“We believe the illegal alcohol was destined [for] downtown, vulnerable citizens,” said Inspector Alex Laporte, Yellowknife’s detachment commander, in a news release on Monday.

“The good work of our members and the collaboration of the public have helped reduce the illegal sale of alcohol in our community.”

Bootlegging, particularly in smaller NWT communities, is of considerable concern during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NWT government recently moved to restrict the purchase of mickeys of spirits to six per person per day, aiming to make it more difficult for bootleggers to amass their products. There is also a daily limit of $200 per person at the territory’s liquor stores.