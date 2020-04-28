$50K seized after alleged drug dealer arrested in YK parking lot

RCMP say they seized more than $50,000 in cash from a Yellowknife home after arresting a suspected drug dealer in a parking lot.

The arrest took place last Friday after an officer on patrol “saw activity consistent with a drug transaction” in the parking lot of a local business, according to police, then intervened.

A search of the man’s vehicle led to the seizure of around 95 grams of cocaine, RCMP said.

Officers moved on to the man’s home, where they say more than $50,000 in both Canadian and US currency was found, along with three pounds of cannabis, doses of cannabis resin, and a small quantity of magic mushrooms.

RCMP said 25-year-old Kyle Ormiston was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of magic mushrooms, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He is next expected in court on August 18.