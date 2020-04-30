NWT Power Corporation appears to be under ransomware attack

The Northwest Territories Power Corporation appears to be under attack from a form of ransomware known as Netwalker.

In posts to social media on Thursday afternoon, the power corporation said it was “experiencing issues with its information technology systems.” Its website was down.

However, residents attempting to reach MyNTPC – the corporation’s online payment portal – were confronted by a simple list of four files.

One of the four files opens a text document which states: “Hi! Your files are encrypted by Netwalker.”

The message continues: “The only way to get your files back is to cooperate with us and get the decrypter program.

“Do not try to recover your files without a decrypter program, you may damage them and then they will be impossible to recover.”

The NWT Power Corporation and territorial government have been approached for comment. They have yet to confirm the attack.

The extent to which the power corporation’s operations are compromised or limited by the apparent attack is unclear. “Staff are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible,” the corporation said in its social media posts.

Link to Covid-19 phishing emails

Netwalker is a relatively new ransomware variant first documented by cybersecurity firms last summer.

Government agencies and corporations elsewhere have already been attacked by Netwalker, including a transportation firm in Australia and a government health agency in Illinois.

Security software manufacturer Cynet says the spread of Netwalker has recently been linked to phishing emails that play on people’s fears about the new coronavirus.

For example, Spanish authorities last month stopped an attack in which emails sent to healthcare workers contained an attachment allegedly containing information about Covid-19. The attachment installed the Netwalker ransomware.

Netwalker is not the same as the ransomware that infected the Government of Nunavut’s computers in late 2019.

Last November, the NWT government told Cabin Radio it “vigilantly monitors for suspicious activity and continues to do what is needed to protect the information in our custody and control.”

In March, industry minister Katrina Nokleby had urged people to “please be vigilant about scams involving Covid-19” as she shared a link to a report featuring the use of ransomware against government agencies.