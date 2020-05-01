Northland Utilities plans ’emergency outage’ in YK on Saturday

Power distributor Northland Utilities says several blocks of homes near Yellowknife’s Tin Can Hill will be cut off for an hour on Saturday morning, May 2.

The company, which serves the whole of Yellowknife, said on Twitter an “emergency planned outage” was required between 10am and 11am.

A map provided by Northland shows the outage is expected to cover:

49 Street from School Draw Avenue to Sir John Franklin High School

All homes on 54 Avenue west of 49 Street

Homes on the northern side of 54 Avenue east of 49 Street

Apartment buildings next to Tin Can Hill

The Bison Hill apartments and surrounding buildings

Several homes on the south side of School Draw Avenue near the hill

The news comes at the end of a trying week for both the NWT’s power utilities and their customers.

The NWT Power Corporation – which generates power across the territory but isn’t the distributor in Yellowknife – is dealing with a ransomware attack. There was no update on that attack by noon on Friday.

Customers had earlier been told there was no chance of their power rates being reduced to help them save money during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many are working or studying from home.