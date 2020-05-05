Yellowknife resident appalled as first mosquitoes appear

The year 2020 refuses to let up. Never mind the pandemic: Yellowknife’s stark, brutally cold winter has barely ended and the first mosquitoes are already out.

Lana De Bastiani, best known as author of children’s book The Fox and My Boot, said she was “so shocked” to see a pair of mosquitoes on Monday evening, May 4.

“I see people in shorts and I think the mosquitoes just knew,” De Bastiani said.

Ordinarily, residents of the Northwest Territories get a brief but savoured grace period between the end of winter and the emergence of mosquitoes.

Conditions in Yellowknife right now are quite wet, with an unusually large snowpack melting quickly in recent days.

Lana De Bastiani took this photo of her opening encounter with a mosquito this year.

“This is the downside to it being nice out. Mother Nature is teasing us,” said De Bastiani. “She’s like, ‘Come outside. It’s nice, I swear.’

“These are the big, dumb, slow, early ones. The beginning-of-the-season ones. They’re not that quick, you can catch them pretty quickly. Hopefully colder weather snaps kill some of them off.

“Maybe it’s time to bust out some of that bug spray on top of all the Covid-19 cleaning products.”

De Bastiani says her decision to adopt a dog from the NWT SPCA has proved surprisingly effective at combatting the new threat.

“Shoutout to the SPCA for a wonderful dog that ate the mosquito,” she said, referring to Nick Furry – who has lived with her since the middle of March.