‘Life is a cabaret, old chum.’ Cabin Fever Cabaret airs this Friday

Lee Van Cleevage and Ruby Slickeur joined Mornings at the Webcam on May 6, 2020.

Covid-19 got you down? Never fear: the Cabin Fever Cabaret is near. The first pan-territorial virtual cabaret show airs this Friday at 8pm MT on the Cabin Radio website.



Co-organizer Adrienne Cartwright, who performs as Lee Van Cleevage, said: “The idea started as a way to vent some creative energy and put together a show that could be enjoyed by the community while social distancing.



Earlier in April, performers from across the NWT, Yukon, and Nunavut were able to submit ideas for a song and performance. They’ve had three weeks to work on their act and film it.



The final compilation of performances, hosted by resident MC Rex Holmes, will be available online to ticket-holders on Friday night.

Van Cleevage said trying to navigate the technical aspects of putting together an online show were challenging.



“There’s definitely been a learning curve there,” she laughed. “But at the same time, it’s really exciting to be able to bring everything together and play around with it.



“I’m really excited for the pieces we’ll be able to present.”



For some performers, it’s been a refreshing return to the stage. For others, it’s been the first step in entering the world of burlesque, organizers told Cabin Radio.



The magic of video editing has allowed them to control their show in a way they couldn’t during a live performance.



“This is kind-of a less scary medium, because they have complete agency, which is really cool,” said co-organizer Ady McLeod, whose stage name is Ruby Slickeur.



Tickets are by donation, with a suggested amount of $10. They are available until Thursday.



On Friday, those with tickets will be sent a link and password by email. They will have access to the show from 8pm that night until midnight.