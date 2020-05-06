Yellowknife RCMP ask for help to find missing 22-year-old

Police in Yellowknife have asked for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old Indigenous woman RCMP say has been reported missing.

Breanna Menacho was last seen at around 10am on Tuesday in the area of Butler Road, police said in a news release on Wednesday morning.

She was wearing a long, navy blue jacket with a hood at the time, police said. She wore black-and-white running shoes and prescription glasses.

“Breanna Menacho is described as an Indigenous woman, 5 ft 8 in, 110 lbs, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and dark brown eyes,” said RCMP.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or nwtnutips.com.