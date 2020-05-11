Nearly three weeks after fatal crash, wanted man still missing

Steven Theriault, alleged to have fled the scene of a car accident that claimed a woman’s life outside Behchokǫ̀ last month, has yet to be tracked down.

Two weeks ago, Behchokǫ̀ RCMP said a warrant had been issued for Theriault’s arrest. RCMP believe he was the driver of the vehicle at the time.

Police suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor in the April 22 incident, which also saw two passengers taken to hospital.

Theriault, from Behchokǫ̀, is described by RCMP as a First Nations male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 ft 8 in tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Police are unsure if Theriault is still in the territory or if he has left for Alberta.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Theriault or the other missing passenger is asked to call Behchokǫ̀ RCMP at 867-392-1111. You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously using 1-800-222-8477 or nwtnutips.com.

No warrant has been issued for the other missing passenger, who is also said to have left the scene after the accident. Behchokǫ̀ RCMP said their name would not be released.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed the incident, on Highway 3 south of the community at around 5pm on April 22, to contact RCMP.