Charges for man accused of pointing gun at Behchokǫ̀ residents

A Behchokǫ̀ man faces a range of weapons-related charges after police say he pointed a gun at a group of people in the community last week.

Police said George Chocolate, 57, was located and arrested shortly after RCMP – including a police dog unit – were called to the scene at around 12:30pm on Thursday, May 7.

Chocolate is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, three counts of uttering threats, four other counts related to weapons possession, and failing to comply with a release order.

He is expected to appear in court on May 19.

“The investigation is ongoing and Behchokǫ̀ RCMP would like to speak with anyone who witnessed this incident,” said RCMP in a statement.

The detachment can be reached at 867-392-1111 or Crime Stoppers can be called anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.