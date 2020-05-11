Driver crashed into YK Centre mall in dead of night, RCMP say

A man faces charges after veering off the road in a pickup truck and smashing into the side of the YK Centre mall, RCMP in Yellowknife say.

Residents heading downtown on Monday found debris scattered across the sidewalk outside the mall, with chunks of the mall’s exterior wall lying on the ground.

Police said the incident had happened just before 3am that day.

“Yellowknife RCMP received a call for service regarding a pickup truck [that] crashed into YK Centre Mall,” read a short statement from a police spokesperson.

RCMP said the driver was a 23-year-old man. His identity was not given.

The man is charged with driving without due care and attention and also faces a charge of using “a restricted electronic device” – most commonly applied to people who try to use their phone while driving.

The driver was also behind the wheel without valid insurance, according to the charges against him.