Boil-water advisory issued for Hay River, KFN, Kakisa, Enterprise

Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Kakisa, and Enterprise have been placed under a boil-water advisory because water provided to the community is muddier than usual.

The NWT’s chief environmental health officer issued the advisory just after 10:30am on Wednesday. Residents should boil all drinking water for at least one minute.

Initially the advisory applied only to Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation. Kakisa and Enterprise were added in a second announcement shortly before noon.

The territorial government said the advisory was “precautionary in nature” and no illnesses associated with the water had yet been reported.

An update will be provided when the advisory is lifted, the territory said in a statement. There was no immediate indication of when that might be.

“All water used for drinking, preparing food, hot and cold beverages and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and dental hygiene must be boiled. This is of particular importance in the case of the preparation of infant formulas,” said the territorial government.

“Do not drink water from public drinking fountains. It is not necessary to boil water used for other household purposes. You may shower, bathe or wash using tap water, but avoid swallowing the water.”