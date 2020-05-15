Kandola watch: No, we haven’t entered phase one yet

The NWT’s chief public health officer hopes to move the territory into phase one of recovery on Friday, but the announcement hasn’t happened yet.

Dr Kami Kandola said on Thursday she was awaiting sign-off from government lawyers so the territory could start easing its pandemic restrictions.

Dr Kandola told CBC North’s Trailbreaker she was “in the final stages” of reviewing an amended public health order that would begin to roll back the current “aggressive containment.”

“If the changes are accepted by legal, we should be ready by Friday – but that has not yet been finalized,” Kandola said.

Phase one of the NWT’s recovery plan, revealed earlier this week, can only start when Kandola gives the all-clear.

If legal sign-off is granted and there is no last-minute surprise, like an unexpected Covid-19 outbreak, Friday is the day Kandola has targeted – just before the holiday weekend.

“We’ve been getting pressure from residents of the Northwest Territories to come up with something and the sooner, the better,” said health minister Diane Thom on Tuesday.

“Friday’s a good day. It’s May long weekend. People are normally getting ready, getting prepared. [The announcement] is good timing.”

However, even if phase one comes into effect on Friday, there will be no overnight camping in recognized campgrounds this weekend. Camping both at territorial and private campgrounds will not be allowed until phase two of the plan, expected in mid-to-late June, Kandola said this week. Day-use areas can be used from phase one.

What’ll happen in phase one?

Instead, the big changes will be the introduction of home visits among friends, an increase in the size of permissible outdoor gatherings, and the reopening of some types of business.

When phase one begins, households can have up to five friends visit (to a maximum of 10 people in the house).

“We are introducing the concept of friendship circles to keep these circles as small as possible and, where possible, still try to keep physical distance indoors,” Kandola told the CBC on Thursday.

Outdoor gatherings will go from a maximum of 10 people to 25, though they must all remain distanced.

Some businesses, like hair salons, museums, and bottle depots, can open in phase one as long as they have workplace risk assessments and other measures in place. A full list of measures each type of business requires is contained in the appendix to the NWT’s plan.

The likelihood is many businesses will need to stay closed beyond Friday, even if phase one begins that day, as there are various hurdles to cross before the required measures can be implemented.

Lastly, a few types of mass gathering – like farmers’ markets – can be held, although again they must have restrictions in place to keep people apart and safe. A range of outdoor sports will be allowed to go ahead with a limit of 25 participants or fewer, including spectators.

Schools will also be given permission to reopen, though education leaders – surprised by that announcement – are racing to decide whether that’s achievable, or desirable.

“If schools are able to open, they can. If they’re not able to, they don’t have to,” said Kandola.