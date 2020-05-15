MLAs to be temperature screened as NWT legislature resumes

The NWT’s politicians will resume sitting in person at the Legislative Assembly on May 26, with a range of Covid-19 safety measures in place.

MLAs will be working on adoption of a final 2020-21 budget, legislation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and scrutiny of the territorial government’s response to date, the legislature said in a news release.

The chamber in which MLAs sit will be modified to allow all 19 politicians two metres of distance from others, the legislature said.

MLAs and essential staff will have daily temperature checks prior to entering the building, hand sanitizer and gloves will be provided, and the public gallery will be closed – though journalists will be permitted access. (The proceedings are also broadcast live.)

“Minimal staffing levels within the building will remain in effect,” the legislature said.

“Members understand the importance of remaining accountable to their constituents and, in order to remain diligent in their work as leaders of the territory, feel that the resumption of session is an important step in holding government to account and expressing the concerns of northern residents and businesses.”

There will be no page program for the time being. Ordinarily, pages – youth from across the territory – are brought in to assist MLAs and give them experience of territorial politics.

The legislature’s last sitting day was March 16.