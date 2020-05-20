NWT charities, communities can apply for $300K in new support

The Yellowknife Community Foundation and United Way NWT are distributing approximately $300,000 in federal funding to local charities, non-profits, and municipalities.

The money is designed to support people in vulnerable situations during the Covid-19 pandemic. Applications opened on May 19 and the organizations hope to provide money to charities as quickly as possible.

The money comes from a federal $350-million emergency community support fund announced on April 21.

Charities can apply through the Yellowknife Community Foundation (scroll to the bottom for the application link), while both charities and municipalities can apply through United Way NWT (application form at foot of page).

A spokesperson for United Way NWT said organizations can apply for funding from both as long as the activities the money will support are different.

The foundation and United Way NWT will collaborate to ensure needs across the NWT are being met.

The Government of Canada said organizations doing things like supporting volunteer-based grocery deliveries, helping people access government benefits, transitioning in-person contact to virtual contact, and providing training and supplies to volunteers could apply for the funding.

“This vast national effort aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by Covid-19,” said the community foundation in a news release.

The Yellowknife Community Foundation’s president, Robin Greig, said: “Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts.”

Applications must be submitted by July 27 for activities taking place between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Earlier this spring, the Yellowknife Community Foundation announced it was doubling the number of scholarships handed out in 2020.

The foundation has already partnered with United Way NWT to launch a campaign to raise money for community groups supporting people left vulnerable by the pandemic, and established a resilient communities fund to finance community recovery projects.