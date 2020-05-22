Police operation closes off Yellowknife street

RCMP closed off a section of Yellowknife’s Williams Avenue late on Thursday as they executed a search warrant that appeared to focus on townhomes in the area.

Police said in a short statement they were conducting an operation “in the area of the Bigelow/Williams multi-residential complexes.”

The exact nature of the operation was not provided.

“The search and investigation are active at this time,” RCMP said by email, adding that members of the public were “requested to avoid the area.”

Witnesses described an unusually large number of unmarked but identifiable police vehicles rushing past nearby homes. Williams Avenue stretches from Range Lake Road to Woolgar Avenue, bridging the Range Lake and Kam Lake neighbourhoods.

Residents reported the appearance of at least one arrest being made. Flash-bangs, which are a form of distraction device used by police when entering premises, were reportedly set off.

“Vehicle and pedestrian traffic may be impacted for a brief period of time,” police added, promising an update when more information is available.