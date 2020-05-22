YK RCMP arrest two, seize ‘white powder’ in Thursday operation

Police say two people were arrested and a “significant quantity of unknown white powder” seized during Thursday night’s operation on Yellowknife’s Bigelow Crescent.

Williams Avenue was partly blocked off as a large number of RCMP vehicles descended on the neighbourhood late on Thursday, with residents reporting the sound of flashbangs.

On Friday afternoon, police said the search of the Bigelow Crescent home was “part of an ongoing operation being conducted by the NT RCMP Federal Investigations Unit.”

The federal investigations team often handles operations related to drugs in the territory.

Police said “paraphernalia commonly associated with cocaine trafficking” – like scales, baggies, and a cutting agent (a chemical ordinarily used to dilute drugs) – had been found alongside the white powder. The powder has been sent for analysis.

“A male adult was located inside the home and a female adult was arrested outside the home a short time later,” RCMP said. “Both arrests occurred without incident.”

Neither person has been charged, nor have they been publicly identified.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” police said.