RCMP still searching for Steven Theriault after fatal Behchokǫ̀ crash

More than a month after a woman died in an overturned car south of Behchokǫ̀, police are still searching for the man believed to have been behind the wheel.

RCMP accuse Steven Theriault, 44, of leaving the crash scene 15 km south of the community. He hasn’t been seen since and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

A young woman was killed in the incident on April 22.

Of the other four people said to have been in the vehicle, police say Theriault and one other – who has not been named – left the scene. The remaining two were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police on Monday renewed their appeal to the public for help finding Theriault.

“Behchokǫ̀ RCMP believe he could be either in the Northwest Territories, or in Alberta, in the greater Edmonton area, or northern Alberta,” police said in a statement.

“Theriault is believed to be the driver of the vehicle,” RCMP said. “Drugs and alcohol may have contributed to the collision.”

Theriault, from Behchokǫ̀, is described by RCMP as a First Nations male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 ft 8 in tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Theriault is asked to call Behchokǫ̀ RCMP at 867-392-1111. You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously using 1-800-222-8477 or nwtnutips.com.