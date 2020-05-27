RCMP seek help finding and ‘confirming well-being’ of Toni Tobac

RCMP in Yellowknife are asking for help in finding Toni Tobac, a 29-year-old woman described as missing, and “confirming her well-being.”

Tobac is thought to be in or near Yellowknife, RCMP said in a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon. Police did not say when she was last seen.

She is described by RCMP as Indigenous, 5 ft 4 in, and 150 lbs, with shoulder-length brown and orange hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a sweater with a hood, police said.

Anyone who knows where Tobac may be is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 1-867-669-1111. Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nwtnutips.com.