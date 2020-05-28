NWT extends expiry dates on drivers’ licences, vehicle registrations

The NWT government has extended expiration dates on drivers’ licences and vehicle registration certificates to account for “the evolving Covid-19 situation.”

On Thursday, the territorial government said any NWT driver’s licence or general ID card expiring between March 31 and July 31 this year would now stay valid till August 1, 2020.

Private motor vehicle registrations expiring from March 31 to July 31 will also remain valid until August 1.

Registrations for a range of vehicles that expired on March 31 – including school buses, construction vehicles, dealer inventory vehicles, and those belonging to governments, car rental agencies, and societies – will remain valid until August 1 too.

The Department of Infrastructure, which oversees driver licensing and vehicle registration, said there remains “no set date” for DMV offices across the territory to reopen.

At the moment there are no in-person services. Instead, residents are told to renew licences and complete registrations on the DMV website.