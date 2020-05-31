YK Community Foundation makes big-money donation to United Way

The Yellowknife Community Foundation has made the “most significant donation in its 27-year history” to help groups supporting vulnerable populations through the pandemic.

The CBC reported northerners had donated $85,000 to United Way NWT’s Together We Are Strong campaign, which will help people struggling under Covid-19 restrictions with things such as food and shelter.

For its part, the Yellowknife Community Foundation matched those donations dollar-for-dollar up to $75,000.

This will be the single largest donation the group has ever made, it said in a news release issued on Friday.

“It’s during challenging times that the North really shines,” said Robin Greig, president of the Yellowknife Community Foundation.

Tracy St Denis, Chair of United Way NWT, added: “These funds are going to provide much-needed support to those who are most vulnerable during this pandemic.

“We thank the Yellowknife Community Foundation for their generosity and look forward to working collaboratively in the future to improve the lives of northerners.”