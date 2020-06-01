Highway 3 car accident claims life of 48-year-old man

Police say a 48-year-old man passed away following a car accident on Highway 3 near Boundary Creek early on Sunday morning.

In a short statement issued on Monday, Yellowknife RCMP said the man – who has not been publicly identified – was discovered deceased when officers and emergency medical services arrived at the scene.

Exactly what happened is not yet clear. RCMP described the incident as a “single motor vehicle collision.”

Police said they are assisting the NWT coroner service in the investigation.

A post-mortem has been ordered.

“The investigation is ongoing with no contributing factors identified at this time,” police said.