News Highway 3 car accident claims life of 48-year-old man Published: June 1, 2020 at 1:18pm Ollie WilliamsJune 1, 2020 A file photo of an RCMP truck. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Police say a 48-year-old man passed away following a car accident on Highway 3 near Boundary Creek early on Sunday morning. In a short statement issued on Monday, Yellowknife RCMP said the man – who has not been publicly identified – was discovered deceased when officers and emergency medical services arrived at the scene. Exactly what happened is not yet clear. RCMP described the incident as a "single motor vehicle collision." Police said they are assisting the NWT coroner service in the investigation. A post-mortem has been ordered. "The investigation is ongoing with no contributing factors identified at this time," police said.