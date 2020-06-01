Man passes away after snowmobile goes through ice near Gamètì

RCMP in the NWT say a man has died after his snowmobile went through the ice on Rae Lake, near Gamètì, on Saturday.

Police say they responded with a helicopter after receiving a call about the incident shortly before noon on Saturday. They found a hole in the lake ice with a toboggan nearby.

“RCMP, with the assistance of community members, located the deceased man submerged in water,” police said in a news release on Monday.

The identity and age of the man were not made public.

Police say they are assisting the NWT’s coroner service with an investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of this man, who tragically lost his life to the ice and water conditions of our northern lakes,” said RCMP Staff Sergeant Ken Beard.

A post-mortem has been ordered.

Police said breakup conditions “can be challenging” and travellers should be “cautious on any frozen ice and open water.”

RCMP thanked members of the community for their assistance.