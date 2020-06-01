South SlaveWildfires First NWT wildfire of season suspected to be human-caused Published: June 1, 2020 at 3:47pm Sarah PruysJune 1, 2020 An image posted to Facebook shows NWT firefighters tackling a wildfire. The NWT’s first wildfire of 2020 was reported on the edge of Hay River on Sunday, where the fire danger is currently sitting at a medium risk level. The fire has already been declared out. It affected less than one hectare. The territorial government’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources said in a Facebook post it suspects the fire was caused by humans, but that remains under investigation.Advertisement. At the beginning of the 2020 fire season, the department announced a goal of zero human-caused fires for the season. The territory has a range of additional measures in place to protect staff and communities from Covid-19, meaning every fire this summer is likely to be more costly than usual to fight. There have so far been no reported fires in Wood Buffalo National Park this year. Advertisement.Advertisement. Related