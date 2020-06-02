Search for vehicle after bison struck on Highway 3

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) says a bison hit-and-run took place on Monday on Highway 3, around 40 km south of Behchokǫ̀.

The bison had to be put down by ENR due to its injuries. The department asked anyone with information about the incident, or the vehicle involved, to call (867) 767-9238.

“Debris on the scene included a Ford logo from either a large pickup or a semi-truck,” ENR wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

The NWT’s Wildlife Act requires people to report collisions with big game animals to the department.

In early April, two bison were hit by vehicles and then partly harvested along Highway 3, which is illegal in the territory.

In 2019, Cabin Radio reported on two collisions between bison and cars: one south of Fort Liard along Highway 7 where the driver was injured and the bison had to be put down, and one on Highway 5 between Fort Smith and Hay River where two bison died and the car was written off but the driver walked away from the accident.