Police find, arrest man wanted over fatal Behchokǫ̀ car crash

Steven Theriault, the man wanted by NWT RCMP over his alleged role in a fatal car crash south of Behchokǫ̀ on April 22, has been found and arrested.

RCMP had spent weeks searching for Theriault, who police believe was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it crashed. He is accused of subsequently leaving the scene.

Police say there were five people in the vehicle when it rolled over on the highway 15 km south of Behchokǫ̀, near Mosquito Creek.

One woman passed away and two others were taken to hospital.

RCMP have said drugs and alcohol “may have contributed” to the crash.

On Wednesday, police said Theriault was traced to Edmonton and arrested by the city’s police service on Tuesday evening.

“Behchokǫ̀ RCMP have been working closely with Edmonton Police Service (EPS) on Steven Theriault’s apprehension,” police said in a statement.

“He is currently in EPS custody and will be brought back to the Northwest Territories in the next few days.”