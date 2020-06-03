Yellowknife Takeout Week: Go get food, win great prizes!

Yellowknifers can win a $1,000 gift certificate by grabbing takeout from any local restaurant during the first-ever Yellowknife Takeout Week, starting June 10 and running until June 17.

Cabin Radio, Canadian Tire, and Trevor’s Independent Grocer have joined forces to support eateries in Yellowknife who are still making great food, even though we can’t dine in just yet.

To enter the draw, just order takeout or delivery from a minimum of three different locations between June 10-17, spending a minimum of $20 in each location (excluding delivery fee if applicable). Remember to keep your receipts!

Out of your three choices, two must be one-of-a-kind local restaurants that aren’t part of larger chains based outside the NWT.

Feeling hungry? You can do more than three! Every additional local restaurant (not part of a national chain) on top of your first three gets you an extra entry in the draw.

One lucky Takeout Week participant will win a $1,000 Canadian Tire gift certificate, while Trevor’s Independent Grocer is giving away stay-home themed gift packs.

Entering is easy. Submit photos of your receipts using the Takeout Week form and you’re ready to win!

The deadline to submit your receipts is 11:59pm MT on June 20, and the draw will be conducted by Cabin Radio on or before July 3.

“We know not everyone has spare cash right now but, if you can afford it, join us in Takeout Week and help your local restaurant industry get through the pandemic,” said Takeout Week organizer Sonia Idir, returning after her phenomenally successful Yellowknife Burger Week earlier this year.

“Every dollar spent stays with the restaurants you choose,” said Sonia, “and helps them pay their staff in this difficult time.”