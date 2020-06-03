YK police officer shoots ‘aggressive’ dog, investigation launched

Police in Yellowknife say an internal investigation has begun after an RCMP officer in the city shot a dog earlier on Wednesday.

In a short statement, police said the incident had taken place at approximately 11:30am. Police said no people were injured but the dog was hit and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Characterizing the incident, RCMP said an officer “discharged his firearm at an aggressive dog.”

The context of what was taking place, such as the location and nature of the broader incident, was not provided.

“Yellowknife RCMP General Investigative Services, NT RCMP Forensic Services, and additional police officers are assisting with the investigation,” RCMp said.

“The investigation is in early stages, and there are no further details at this time.”