Yellowknife’s dump to extend opening hours from Tuesday

Yellowknife’s dump will have longer hours from Tuesday, June 9, as City Hall continues to gradually reopen facilities in step with the NWT’s pandemic recovery plan.

Starting on Tuesday, the dump’s public drop-off area will be open from 11am until 5:30pm daily Tuesday-Sunday. The drop-off area will be closed on Mondays.

The City of Yellowknife said you’ll need to arrive by 5:15pm to be allowed in on days when the dump is open.

Salvaging will remain prohibited for the time being.

The City said staff will “monitor and manage” the number of vehicles at the site to ensure physical distancing is followed, implying the dump will no longer operate to a fixed capacity.

That fixed capacity had caused lengthy lines, particularly on the day the dump reopened and during an amnesty week in which the usual $10 dumping fee was waived.

Contractors and commercial customers are allowed to enter the dump from 7:30am until 5:30pm from Monday to Friday. They are “encouraged to come in the morning when possible,” the City said in a news release.