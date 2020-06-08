Registration for YK summer day camps opens on Tuesday

The City of Yellowknife will open online registration for summer day camps at 9am on Tuesday, anticipating programs will be allowed once the NWT moves to phase two of pandemic recovery.

The territory expects phase two to start as soon as June 12. Indoor summer camps are permissible in phase two with certain restrictions in place.

For example, indoor day camps must place limits on numbers, run with a minimal number of staff, and cannot serve communal food and beverages – which must instead be pre-packed.

Once phase two kicks in, the City says childcare options will be available in four groups: children aged 5-7, 8-9, 9-12, and a multisport camp for children aged 9-12.

“Additional health and safety guidelines will be in place and issued to all families with children attending,” the City said in a news release.

“If there are delays in the initiation of phase two, refunds will be issued to those affected.”

Registration will be available on the City’s website from Tuesday.