Inuvik RCMP investigating suspicious death

RCMP in Inuvik say they are investigating a suspicious death in the community.

Police said in a news release they were called to Union Street at around 11:40pm on Friday, where officers found an injured and unresponsive man at a home.

The man, whose identity has not been made public, subsequently passed away.

Major crime and forensic identification teams, along with the NWT coroner’s office, are now investigating.

Nobody has yet been charged.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at (867) 777-1111, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 (800) 222-8477, or submit a web tip at nwtnutips.com.