NWT campgrounds to take bookings from Wednesday, open Friday

The NWT’s territorial park campgrounds will officially open for bookings at 10am on Wednesday and anticipate welcoming their first overnight campers on Friday.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning. While parks themselves have been open for people to explore during the day, overnight camping was ruled out earlier in the pandemic.

Yellowknife’s Fred Henne Territorial Park is an exception – Fred Henne will be available for booking from 10am on Thursday, not Wednesday.

The 60th Parallel Territorial Park will not open at all this season, NWT Parks said, adding all campgrounds will have “new protocols and safety measures.”

“To promote physical distancing and safe camping some sites may not be available for booking. When reserving your sites online, only available sites will appear green on the reservation system once it opens,” NWT Parks said on its website.

“We strongly recommend you book online wherever possible to avoid delays and limit contact at the gatehouses when you arrive.

“Campsite reservations are limited to one RV per campsite, with only one household sharing the site. Some park facilities will remain closed including kitchen shelters, showers, and gatehouses (may limit visitor access).”

Parks will open for check-in no earlier than 5pm on Friday.

The NWT is expected to move to phase two of its pandemic recovery plan later this week, which eases some restrictions on the size of outdoor gatherings and other activities.