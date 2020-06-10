Another abandoned NWT campfire turns into a wildfire

The Northwest Territories’ fourth wildfire of the season, like the first three, is suspected to have been caused by people.

Crews responded to the fourth fire on Tuesday morning near kilometre 82 of the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway and declared it under control by 6pm that day. It has not yet been declared out.

This latest fire appears to have been started by an abandoned campfire, officials said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said earlier this spring its goal was to get through the season with no human-caused fires.

The goal was created in response to Covid-19 as more and larger fires make it more challenging to respond while still obeying pandemic restrictions.

In total, 14 hectares have burned in the NWT in 2020.

“Dry forests, aggressive winds, and a careless ignition source can easily cause a wildfire. Campfires should be completely extinguished before you leave your site,” the department wrote on its NWT Fire Facebook page.

“When fire crews are deployed to deal with preventable fires, it limits the resources available to respond to other wildfires.”