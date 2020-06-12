NWT to hit phase two, amend travel restrictions again, at 3pm Friday

The Northwest Territories will move to phase two of its pandemic recovery plan and once again change its travel restrictions at a news conference on Friday afternoon.

Premier Caroline Cochrane and Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola are expected to lead the announcement, to be carried live via the Cabin Radio Facebook page at 3pm.

Phase two means more activities will be allowed in the territory, though Dr Kandola has cautioned that will increase the risk of Covid-19 potentially spreading.

“While our restrictions may be relaxing further, our vigilance cannot,” she said last week. “In fact, we need to redouble our commitment to keeping each other safe.”

Currently, the territory’s plan states phase two will allow for more sports and the reopening of some businesses – including dining in at restaurants and the chance for movie theatres to open.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are set to be allowed, up from 25 at present. Gym classes are expected to return, with size limits.

The detail will be confirmed on Friday afternoon.

The NWT’s pandemic recovery plan, dubbed Emerging Wisely, has three phases – after which life in the territory returns to normal, or as near as is achievable.

The third phase is not expected to kick in until after an anticipated second wave of Covid-19 has been and gone in southern Canada, which experts believe to be some months away.

On Thursday, NWT health minister Diane Thom said a third of the territory’s residents are considered immunocompromised or at high risk of complications related to Covid-19.

She said territorial models based on the northern regions of southern provinces suggested up to 450 NWT residents could die if the virus spread across the whole territory.

Thom said that was why strict measures had been in effect since March.

Clearer travel rules to come?

Meanwhile, Friday afternoon’s news conference is expected to again revamp the rules for travel to and from the NWT.

Those rules were thrown into confusion this week as Premier Cochrane told national CBC TV “tourism is on the table.”

The Premier appears to have misspoken, though there has been no clear confirmation of such. Senior territorial government staff have said Cochrane – asked by host Rosemary Barton if tourism was possible – “provided an answer consistent with her understanding of how the orders were being enforced at the time.”

That understanding seems to have been flawed, but it led to an admission that the NWT did in fact overhaul how its public health orders work on May 29, without telling anyone.

To avoid a legal challenge based on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees mobility across the country, the NWT now lets anyone enter the territory but orders them to stay in one of four isolation centres for two weeks and seek an exemption to the travel restrictions.

If no exemption is granted, they must voluntarily leave or be subject to “enforcement actions,” the territory said.

The NWT initially tried to claim this was how the public health order had operated all along, but was ultimately forced to concede there had been “a shift” in interpretation of its own rules.

The territory now says the current travel rules are temporary. Officials say Friday’s new rules – the details of which are unknown – will be much clearer.