Grace Clark, YK singer-songwriter, takes her shot at The Shot

Yellowknife singer-songwriter Grace Clark is set to release her first recording as she tries to reach the final round of talent search The Shot.

The web series promises to allow undiscovered artists across Canada to “experience what it would be like to audition for a record label.”

Clark has made it through to the second round of voting. She needs public support to make it into the top 40 artists and reach the third round.

“If you get through, you get to work with some Canadian producers on one of your original songs. They’ll help you get a start in the music industry, which is really exciting,” Clark told Mornings at the Cabin on Thursday.

Her song, Untouchable, was to be released on Friday but its launch has been delayed. Follow Clark on Instagram for updates.

“This is my very first release. I’m so excited for this. I wrote this song about a year ago, I was living in Finland at the time,” she said.

“I was living in a city just outside Helsinki and the song came to me in the middle of the night. It was 4am when I wrote the chorus.”

Clark and her sister, Sophie, are known to many residents for their fiddle-playing at a range of Yellowknife events.

Grace says her former fiddle teacher set her on her current musical path.

“My fiddle teacher had an album release at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre,” she said, “and I remember thinking – oh my gosh, I really want to do this for the rest of my life.”

To vote for Grace Clark on The Shot, head to her page on the series’ website and select “vote now.”