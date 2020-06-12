Missing man found dead on Great Slave Lake, RCMP say

Police say a day-long search for a man reported missing on Great Slave Lake has ended with his body being discovered by rescue crews.

Yellowknife RCMP said the man, who was not named, had been reported missing at 10am on Thursday after he “had not checked in with family members as planned.”

Community members from Dettah and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association join police in trying to find the man.

“The search centred on the northwestern shore of Great Slave Lake, between Dettah and an area known as Wool Bay,” RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

“A community searcher by boat spotted a capsized boat on the shores of Great Slave Lake. A short while later, the same boater reported locating a male, deceased in the water, near the Wool Bay area.”

With moving ice in the area, police used a helicopter to reach the scene. The dead man was taken to Dettah and the NWT’s coroner service has ordered a post-mortem.

Police said their thoughts were with the family of the deceased.