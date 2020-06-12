Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP appeal for help locating missing woman

An RCMP handout image of Tina Black, issued in November 2018
An RCMP handout image of Tina Black.

Yellowknife RCMP have asked for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old woman.

Tina Black was last seen on Wednesday, June 10, police said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

She was seen at about 10:15pm that day in the city’s downtown.

Advertisement.

Police described Black as a First Nations woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 ft 5 in and weighs 130 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement.