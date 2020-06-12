Yellowknife RCMP appeal for help locating missing woman

Yellowknife RCMP have asked for the public’s help in locating a 40-year-old woman.

Tina Black was last seen on Wednesday, June 10, police said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

She was seen at about 10:15pm that day in the city’s downtown.

Police described Black as a First Nations woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 ft 5 in and weighs 130 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.