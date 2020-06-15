Fundraiser launched for YK family who lost home in fire

An online fundraiser hopes to raise money for a Yellowknife family with a young son whose home was devastated by fire on Sunday.

Shannon Crawley, Scott Falshaw, and their son Casey were able to escape the fire, which engulfed their home on the city’s 50A Avenue. Fire crews spent more than an hour bringing the fire under control.

Casey, now a year old, was the first baby born at Yellowknife’s new Stanton Territorial Hospital after it opened in May 2019.

“The coming weeks and months will be challenging for them in ways many of us can’t begin to imagine,” read a GoFundMe page set up to help the family by Yellowknife resident Nicole Bonnell.

“It is my hope that even a small amount of financial assistance will help make life a little bit easier.”

What happened to start the fire is not yet clear.

Though the fire did not spread beyond their property, some heat damage to a neighbouring home was reported.

More than $2,000 had been raised within 15 minutes of the fundraiser being published late on Sunday evening.