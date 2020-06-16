Boil-water advisory lifted for South Slave communities

A boil-water advisory for Hay River and surrounding South Slave communities has been lifted, the NWT’s chief environmental health officer said on Tuesday.

Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Kakisa, and Enterprise had been under a boil-water advisory since May 13 related to water quality after the Hay River broke up for the season.

The NWT government said the advisory was precautionary “due to higher than normal turbidity, or muddy water.”

There had been no illnesses associated with the change in water quality, the territory said in a news release.

“The Town of Hay River and the chief environmental health officer have observed that the turbidity levels have dropped to acceptable levels in treated water from the water plant,” read a statement issued on Tuesday.

“The precautionary boil-water advisory is now lifted. Normal use of drinking water may resume.”

The Department of Health and Social Services said residents and businesses should flush their water supply by running cold-water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use, flushing and cleaning any equipment that uses water, changing any filters, and draining and cleaning water tanks.

Boil-water advisories are a frequent occurrence during or soon after breakup around the Hay River.

However, they ordinarily last for a few days rather than weeks. This most recent advisory was in place for 34 days.