Three suspects in Breanna Menacho’s killing make court appearance

All three suspects charged in connection with the death of Breanna Jane Menacho have now secured lawyers as they wait for the Crown to disclose its evidence.

The three made separate video appearances in Territorial Court on Tuesday. All will remain in custody until the next court date, on July 14.

“I dunno, is [it] the right time to ask questions?” said Devon Larabie, 27, charged with murder in connection with Menacho’s death last month.

When Judge Donovan Molloy asked him what he meant, Larabie changed his mind.

“I’ll wait to give my lawyer a call,” he said via video link from the North Slave Correctional Complex.

Lawyer Katherine Oja said she would call him.

Larabie, with unkempt, dark curly hair and a goatee, used crutches as he walked in and out of the video room at the jail.

At the time of his May 6 arrest, Larabie was separately on bail in connection with the armed robbery of a city convenience store in March.

Larabie had been released with conditions on March 20. The Crown at the time did not oppose his release.

On Monday, Jordan Nande, 24, of Fort Liard and Lisa Brule, 21, of Yellowknife had their cases remanded.

Lawyer Jay Bran spoke on behalf of Nande, while Peter Harte represented Brule.

Both acknowledged they were waiting for copies of evidence the Crown and police have collected.

Nande and Brule were arrested on May 13 and charged with being accessories after the fact to murder.

‘The biggest heart’

Police and volunteer search teams scoured Yellowknife for any sign of Breanna on May 6 after she was reported missing the day prior.

A helicopter was brought in to help the search.

Later that evening, RCMP “were alerted to a residence” in an area of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue known as Lanky Court, where they found Breanna deceased.

Following the discovery of her daughter, Lisa Menacho posted a tribute on Facebook.

“Breanna was such a giving person, she had the biggest heart and the most kindest soul,” she, thanking the community “for their love and support during this difficult time.”

Menacho’s death came the day after the annual National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, also know as Red Dress Day.

Two people robbed the Circle K gas station and convenience store – on Forrest Drive, a short walk from Lanky Court – at knifepoint in the early morning of March 17.

Larabie and Maiya Klengenberg, 18, were each charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Klengenberg faces a charge of escape from lawful custody, as police allege she used a trip to hospital on May 19 as a chance to escape from police officers. The woman was located after two hours on the run.

None of the charges against any of the people mentioned in this report have been proven in court, and they are presumed innocent.