Hay River RCMP looking for owner of currency collection

RCMP in Hay River are asking the public for help to reunite a “foreign currency collection” with its owner.

The money was turned into the Hay River detachment in January.

In a media release, the police said they believed the currency was part of a collection and described it as coming “mostly from Asian countries.”

They did not indicate the value of the collection.

If you have any information about the collection or its owner, Hay River RCMP can be contacted at (867) 874-1111, or through Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477, nwtnutips.com, or text “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.