Class action proceeds against federal, NWT, Nunavut governments

A Nunavut judge is allowing a class action lawsuit against the Attorney General of Canada and the commissioners of Nunavut and the Northwest Territories to proceed.

The class action seeks damages for former students of Maurice Cloughley who allege sexual abuse by him between 1967 and 1981. Lawyers behind the action said there are at least 50 members.

Alan Regel, a lawyer with the firm Cooper Regel, told Cabin Radio the action will focus on students who say they were sexually assaulted or had pornographic photos taken of them after 1969. Cases prior to that fall under the federal Indian day school class action.

According to court documents, Cloughley was a teacher in several communities in what is now Nunavut and the NWT between 1959 and 1987.

In June 1995, he was charged with 22 sexual offences against some of his former students. In February 1996, as part of a mid-trial plea agreement, Cloughley pleaded guilty to nine of those charges while the remaining 13 were stayed. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Lawyers applied for the class action to be certified on February 14, 2020. Class actions have to be certified by a judge in Nunavut as the territory does not have class action legislation.

In a written decision on Monday, Justice Paul Bychok said the action will help class members who live in remote communities where there are no resident lawyers to pursue their claim. He said a class action will allow the court and class members to allocate resources more efficiently than several independent actions.

“Given the ongoing vulnerability of our youth in our remote communities, class action litigation may have a beneficial educational impact,” he added.

The NWT and Nunavut had not contested the certification, but they did object to the inclusion of a claim that the governments owed a fiduciary duty of care to – or an obligation to act in the best interests of – the former students in the action.

The territories argued there are a limited number of circumstances where governments owe a fiduciary duty, and they are not typically determined on a group basis.

Justice Bychok disagreed.

He noted the government forced Inuit off the land and into artificial and newly created remote settlements where they established and maintained health care, housing, schools, and law and order.

“Government exercised colonial power over Inuit and enforced it, in part, by armed authority,” he wrote.

Authorities also placed Cloughley in a position of power over his students, Bychok continued.

“These Inuit children were extremely vulnerable by the very essence and structure of this student-teacher relationship. Mr Cloughley abused his authority and power over these children.”

This class action comes after several of Cloughley’s former students had filed two separate civil lawsuits by 2008.

According to court documents in one of those suits, Cloughley was living in New Zealand in 2008 and had been a resident there since 2003. The documents note that, in news reports from the city where he lived, Cloughley appeared a “somewhat romantic figure given the fact he has sailed the world, written two books” and worked in remote Indigenous settlements in Canada.

In December 2016, three plaintiffs filed a notice asking the court to certify a class action seeking damages on behalf of Cloughley’s former students.

Representatives of the class action can now file their statement of claim with the court and the defendants can respond to the claims.