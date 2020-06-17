NWT and teachers’ association ‘reach tentative agreement’

The NWT Teachers’ Association and territorial government have arrived at a new collective agreement, two weeks after bargaining started.

The territorial government announced a “tentative agreement” had been reached in a brief statement issued by email late on Wednesday afternoon.

Details would not be shared until the agreement had been formally ratified, the territory stated.

“Both parties are pleased with the progress since negotiations started on June 2, 2020 during this unprecedented time, and are recommending ratification of the agreement to their membership and the Financial Management Board,” the NWT government said.

The agreement affects approximately 450 educators at the South Slave, Dehcho, Beaufort Delta, and Sahtu Divisional Education Councils, as well as the Commission scolaire francophone de division and Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency.

An opening round of negotiations lasted from June 2-5. The current agreement expires on July 31.

Negotiations for the separate YK1 and Yellowknife Catholic Schools collective agreements will take place in the fall, NWT Teachers’ Association president Fraser Oliver said earlier this month.

Those two agreements expire on August 31.