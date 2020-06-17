Leela Gilday and Yellowknife star in national Canada Day show

A group fronted by Leela Gilday will take part in a national broadcast entitled Canada Day Across the Country from 11am MT on July 1.

The City of Yellowknife made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. The show is being televised and live-streamed by Heritage Canada on CBC Radio-Canada platforms.

A new song written by Gilday will appear in the broadcast. She’ll be backed by a band featuring Al Bee, Pat Braden, Wesley Hardisty, and Lawrence Nayally.

The music video that will appear in the show was shot on top of Yellowknife’s Pilots’ Monument earlier in June, the City said.

Yellowknife appears in the broadcast alongside Sudbury, Montréal, Québec, Moncton, Winnipeg, and Calgary. Musician Serena Ryder, who recorded the theme for the 2018 Arctic Winter Games in Hay River and Fort Smith, will be one of the broadcast’s co-hosts.

“We are honoured to have been included in this unique, national broadcast and virtual Canada Day celebration,” said Mayor Rebecca Alty in the news release.

“We look forward to celebrating together while enjoying and showcasing some of Yellowknife’s incredible artists. As the video was shot on a gorgeous northern day, the rest of Canada will get to see our beautiful landscape, too.”

Meanwhile, a range of Yellowknife performers will appear in a show live-streamed via Zoom by the City of Yellowknife on the afternoon of July 1. Details are forthcoming.

Cabin Radio will host a special broadcast entitled Canada Corner from 12pm MT on the same day, in conjunction with the City.

“Submissions are still open to contribute to two collaborative videos, including a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the national anthem, and a compilation of Canada Day shoutouts,” the City said.