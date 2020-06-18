Funeral for Dettah’s James Sangris to take place on Saturday

James Sangris, a Dettah man remembered for his kindness, patience, and humour, will be laid to rest in the community on Saturday, June 20.

James passed away in an apparent boating accident earlier this month, the CBC reported. The McKenna Funeral Home, in Yellowknife, gave his age as 62 in an online obituary.

A notice provided to Cabin Radio states viewing will be held at the McKenna Funeral Home from 1pm till 2pm on Saturday.

A funeral service will follow at the Kateri Church in Dettah, with internment at the old cemetery, the notice stated.

A reception will take place at the Dettah ball field.

Phase two of the NWT’s Covid-19 pandemic recovery plan allows for physically distanced outdoor funerals with up to 50 attendees to be held.