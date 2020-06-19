Yellowknife imposes city-wide fire ban until further notice

Yellowknife residents are under a fire ban effective immediately, the City of Yellowknife announced in a news release on Friday.

The City said the ban on open-air fires within the municipal boundaries was needed “due to very dry conditions with no indication of rain forecast throughout the weekend and into next week.”

The ban prohibits open fires, including the use of approved fire pits.

Camp stoves, enclosed BBQs, and propane cooking or heating devices can still be used.

“They must be placed within regulation fire pits and should not emit a flame more than 0.5 metres in diameter and 0.5 metres in height,” the City stated.

“The open-air burning ban will remain in effect until further notice. The public will be advised of any change in status through Yellowknife media, the City of Yellowknife website, and social media sites.”

The ban applies only to areas within the municipality. As of 10:40am on Friday, there had been no similar ban issued for territorial parks. (You can check the latest advisories on the NWT Parks website.)

Daytime highs in Yellowknife are forecast to hover around 24C to 25C for much of the week ahead, with no rain forecast.

The Dehcho region, meanwhile, is under an Environment Canada heat advisory as temperatures hit 30C.

Every community listed on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ wildfire update website had an extreme wildfire risk on Friday, with the exception of Wrigley and Colville Lake (both rated as high, one step below extreme).

The Town of Norman Wells issued a burn advisory earlier this week, stating no burning is permitted during extreme conditions.