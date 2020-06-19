NWT to begin twice-weekly ‘scheduled exits’ on Highway 7

People wishing to leave the NWT via Highway 7 south to British Columbia will now be allowed to do so twice a week, the territorial government announced on Friday.

So-called “scheduled exits” will take place at 1pm on Tuesdays and Fridays, the territory said. You can book an exit by emailing the GNWT in advance.

While you can now arrange to exit the NWT via Highway 7, you still can’t enter the territory using that highway.

Highway 7 has been closed to all traffic since March in an effort to stop Covid-19 reaching the Dehcho’s smaller communities from northern BC.

That hasn’t stopped people trying to ram a gate placed across the highway. RCMP said this week they were investigating a third incident of damage to the gate.

“Travellers who exit via this highway can only re-enter through Highway 1 or 8,” the territorial government said on Friday, and must have the usual documentation and self-isolation plan approved before returning.

“Scheduled exit times allow for greater flexibility for those who need to travel south, while following the orders of the chief public health officer and ensuring GNWT staff are not diverted from regular operational responsibilities,” the territory added.