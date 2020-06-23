Yellowknife RCMP searching for man on arrest warrant

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted on an arrest warrant.

According to a Monday press release from the RCMP, a warrant of arrest was issued for Adrian Sangris, 22, in Yellowknife Territorial Court on June 18.

Police say Sangris is facing charges related to an assault at a Yellowknife residence on June 16.

RCMP have charged Sangris with two counts of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm, one count of mischief not exceeding $5000, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

None of the charges against Sangris have been proven in court.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to try and locate Sangris, and are now asking for the public’s help.

Sangris is described as being 170 cm tall, weighing 65 kg, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Sangris’s whereabouts is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at nwtnutips.com, or by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.