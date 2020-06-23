RCMP lay charges after Tuktoyaktuk woman allegedly run over by vehicle

NWT RCMP say a 25 year old has been charged after a woman was injured in Tuktoyaktuk earlier this month.

As first reported by CBC, police say around 6:00 in the morning on June 5, they responded to a call for service regarding an injured woman who was allegedly run over by a vehicle.

RCMP say the woman was taken to the local health centre. She was then transferred to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife and eventually to Edmonton for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say they have charged Devaughn Raddi – who is listed in the territorial court docket as Devaughn Nasogaluak – with aggravated assault and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, in relation to the incident.

The charges against Devaughn have not been proven in court.

Devaughn is next scheduled to appear in court on August 21 in Tuktoyaktuk.