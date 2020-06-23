Yellowknife RCMP still searching for 63-year-old man

Yellowknife RCMP is renewing its call for public assistance in locating a 63-year-old man who was reported missing in October 2019.

RCMP say Glen Harold Field, who “is reported to enjoy spending time on the land,” was last seen on the west side of Rolfe Lake in the spring of 2019.

Field had chartered a plane in the fall of 2018 and was dropped off at the lake – located about 150 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, and 72 kilometres east of Gordon Lake – with his three German Shepherds.

Police are asking people travelling in the area to pay close attention for anything that could be related to Field, including his gear.

Field had a grey canoe, an axe, an Iridium satellite phone, a McPherson tent, a .308 rifle and some basic supplies with him.

A photo of Glen Harold Field provided by the RCMP.

Field is described as weighing 77 kilograms and being 178 centimetres tall, with grey hair, and grey/blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Field is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at nwtnutips.com, or by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.

A map of Glen Harold Field’s last known whereabouts provided by the RCMP.