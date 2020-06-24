City of Yellowknife launches lunch with the mayor

Yellowknifers can now spend their summer lunch hours dining and dissecting hot topics with the city’s mayor and council.

According to a Wednesday news release from the City of Yellowknife, Mayor Rebecca Alty invites residents to join her at Somba K’e Civic Plaza on Tuesday afternoons to share concerns and feedback as well as discuss solutions.

“This is an opportunity for residents to speak directly with their elected officials and talk about the issues that are most important to them,” Alty was quoted as saying.

Sessions will be held every Tuesday at 12pm from June 30 to September 1. Up to 12 residents can attend and they will have to follow physical distancing guidelines.

Lunch will not be provided. Attendees are invited to bring their own meals. Not all councillors will be at every session.

Registration for each session will open on Wednesday the week before the meeting and spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents wanting to attend can email lunchwiththemayor@yellowknife.ca or call (867) 920-5693.